James “Garthel” Haynes

Name: City & State   Haynes James Garthel PhotoJames “Garthel” Haynes, Paris, Tennessee
Age: 89
Place of Death: His residence
Date of Death: Saturday, June 26, 2021
Funeral Time/Day: 11:00 A.M. Thursday, July 1, 2021
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: Eric Kelleher, Bridge of Hope Church
Place of Burial: New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery, Parsons, TN
Visitation: 4:00 – 8:00 Wednesday and after 10:00 A.M. Thursday until time of service
Date/Place of Birth: March 6, 1932 in Parsons, Tennessee
Pallbearers:
Both Parents Names: Glennie Washington Haynes and Vannie Lee Taylor Haynes, both preceded

Step-mother: Aggie Britt Haynes, preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage Jessie Mae Smith Haynes, Paris, Tennessee; Married: April 29, 1950
Daughters: City/State Vaynell (Michael Hollowell) Charlton, Paris, Tennessee

Linda (Dalton) Patterson, Paris, Tennessee
Sons: City/State Wally Haynes, preceded
Sisters: City/State Annie Lou Haynes,  preceded in infancy
Grandchildren: Chris Renfroe, Lee Ann Ellis, Brook Charlton, and John Charlton
Great-grandchildren: Graci Ellis, Cale Ellis, Malea Renfroe,  Cadance Charlton, Callie Charlton, survive; Aaron Renfroe and Alissa Renfroe, both preceded
Personal Information: Mr. Haynes was a long haul truck driver with over two million accident free miles. Garthel also logged and ran a sawmill for a number of years.  He was a very avid coon hunter and a Christian by faith.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to the New Prospect Missionary Baptist Chuch Cemetery Fund, Parson, Tennessee

 

