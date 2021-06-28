James “Garthel” Haynes
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
|Name: City & State
|James “Garthel” Haynes, Paris, Tennessee
|Age:
|89
|Place of Death:
|His residence
|Date of Death:
|Saturday, June 26, 2021
|Funeral Time/Day:
|11:00 A.M. Thursday, July 1, 2021
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Eric Kelleher, Bridge of Hope Church
|Place of Burial:
|New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery, Parsons, TN
|Visitation:
|4:00 – 8:00 Wednesday and after 10:00 A.M. Thursday until time of service
|Date/Place of Birth:
|March 6, 1932 in Parsons, Tennessee
|Pallbearers:
|Both Parents Names:
|Glennie Washington Haynes and Vannie Lee Taylor Haynes, both preceded
Step-mother: Aggie Britt Haynes, preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Jessie Mae Smith Haynes, Paris, Tennessee; Married: April 29, 1950
|Daughters: City/State
|Vaynell (Michael Hollowell) Charlton, Paris, Tennessee
Linda (Dalton) Patterson, Paris, Tennessee
|Sons: City/State
|Wally Haynes, preceded
|Sisters: City/State
|Annie Lou Haynes, preceded in infancy
|Grandchildren:
|Chris Renfroe, Lee Ann Ellis, Brook Charlton, and John Charlton
|Great-grandchildren:
|Graci Ellis, Cale Ellis, Malea Renfroe, Cadance Charlton, Callie Charlton, survive; Aaron Renfroe and Alissa Renfroe, both preceded
|Personal Information:
|Mr. Haynes was a long haul truck driver with over two million accident free miles. Garthel also logged and ran a sawmill for a number of years. He was a very avid coon hunter and a Christian by faith.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to the New Prospect Missionary Baptist Chuch Cemetery Fund, Parson, Tennessee