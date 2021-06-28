Priscilla Lynne Ware Scott, age 72, resident of Munford, Tennessee and wife of David Wayne Scott, departed this life Tuesday morning, June 22, 2021 at her home.

Lynne was born May 31, 1949 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of Patricia Riley Ridings and the late Fred Albert Ware. She graduated from Treadwell High School in Memphis and was married July 31, 1969 to David Wayne Scott. She was a member of Bartlett Woods Church of Christ and was a homemaker throughout her life. Lynne had been a resident of Munford for the past 20 years and enjoyed running marathons, biathlons and triathlons. She was a member of Memphis Runners Track Club.

Mrs. Scott is survived by her husband of almost 52 years, David Wayne Scott of Munford, TN (formerly of Fayette County); her daughter, Galyn Jene Bowling of Munford, TN; her son, David Wayne Scott II of Drummonds, TN; her mother, Patricia Ridings of Millington, TN; her brother, Fred Albert Ware III of Millington, TN; and five grandchildren, Steven Burns, Charles Bowling, Taylor Paige Scott, James David Scott and Ava Louise Scott.

Memorial Services for Mrs. Scott will be held at 4 P.M. Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. The officiants will be Derick Williams and Stan Phipps. A visitation for Mrs. Scott will be from 3 to 4 P.M. Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 214 Overlook Circle, Suite 153, Brentwood, TN 37027 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 699 Oakleaf Office Lane, Memphis, TN 38117.

