William “Bill” Johnson

1950 – 2021

William Sophus “Bill” Johnson, age 70, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Deborah Webber Johnson, departed this life Wednesday morning, June 23, 2021 at his home.

Bill was born October 4, 1950 in Detroit, Michigan, the son of the late Russell Lloyd Johnson and Caroline S. Cooke Johnson. He received his education in La Grange, Illinois and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. He was employed as a regional sales manager in industrial pneumatics for many years and had been a resident of Oakland, Tennessee for seventeen years. Bill was married September 30, 1973 to the former Deborah Webber and was of the Catholic faith. He enjoyed collecting vintage baseball cards.

Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife of almost 48 years, Deborah Webber Johnson of Oakland, TN; two daughters, Jessica Wilhite of Arlington, TN and Joanna Moore of Memphis, TN; his son, Christopher Johnson of Verona, WI; and five grandchildren, Ava Wilhite, Caroline Wilhite, Addison Johnson, Aubrey Johnson and Elizabeth Moore.

