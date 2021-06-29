Donald Kyle Oliver, age 69, resident of Oakland, Tennessee, departed this life Saturday afternoon, June 19, 2021 at his home.

Donald was born November 29, 1951 in Plain Dealing, Louisiana, the son of the late William Kyle “Bill” Oliver and Frances Arledge Oliver. He received his education in the Shelby County School System and resided in Oakland for the past seven years. He was employed as a supervisor for John Deere before his retirement in 2006 and enjoyed cars, lawn and garden, hiking and the University of Tennessee Vols.

Mr. Oliver is survived by two sons, Jason Oliver of Munford, TN and Jesse Oliver of Memphis, TN.

Graveside Services for Mr. Oliver will be held at 3 P.M. Friday, July 2, 2021 at Somerville City Cemetery with Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville, officiating.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the National Psoriasis Foundation, 6600 SW 92nd Avenue, Suite 300, Portland, OR 97223-7195.

