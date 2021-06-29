Lela May Crowder, aged 90, passed away at her residence in Tallahassee, FL on Friday, June 25, 2021.

Born March 4, 1931, the eldest daughter of Florence Irene Henley and Robert Lee Treadway of Somerville, TN. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior at the age of 16 while attending Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Fayette County, TN. She was a 1949 graduate of Fayette County High School.

On March 31, 1956, Lela married Grover Eugene Crowder, of Ripley, TN, at the First Baptist Church in Senatobia, MS. Together, they moved multiple times and lived three and one-half years abroad in England during Grover’s career in the United States Air Force before retiring to Ft. Walton Beach, FL. Lela’s travels encompassed two countries and thirty-three of the fifty states.

In 2011, Lela moved to Tallahassee, to be near her children and grandchildren. She joined Bradfordville First Baptist Church where she was a faithful member.

She leaves to mourn her passing and celebrate her life three children, Deborah Irene Crowder of Tallahassee; David Eugene Crowder of Orlando and Darryl Keith Crowder (Lisa) of Tallahassee; two very beloved grandchildren, Samantha Elisabeth Crowder of Boulder, CO and James Augustus Crowder of Tallahassee; a very special first cousin, Elizabeth Cowart of Jackson, TN; and her best friend of 71 years, Fay Poag of Safety Harbor, FL.

Cherished friends include: Elaine Best, Mary Haley, Cecille Linnell and Carol Westphal of Ft. Walton Beach. Nancy Bender, CJ Buckley, Brenda Garner; Diane, Scott and Cindy Hamilton, Bonnie Holcomb, Janet Kellerhals, Joy Scott, Ron and Judy Taylor, Dennis Vickers and Teddi Watson of Tallahassee. Pastor Ronnie and Angie Raines of Clarksville, TN. Her Bradfordville First Baptist Church family, Abundant Grace Sunday School Class, and the crew of Manna.

Lela was predeceased by her husband of 42 years; her parents, sister, Willie Ann Parks and brother, Robert Douglas Treadway, all of Somerville, TN.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Bradfordville First Baptist Church with the funeral service immediately following. The graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Somerville, TN, where she will be interred beside her husband to await the Resurrection of the Saints.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts in memory of Lela be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center, Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308; Bradfordville First Baptist Church’s Manna program, 6494 Thomasville Road, Tallahassee, FL 32312 or the charity of choice.