Thomas Virgil “Tom” Luck, Jr., age 74, resident of Moscow, Tennessee and husband of the late Marjory Elizabeth Brien Luck, departed this life Monday morning, June 28, 2021 at his home.

Tom was born June 2, 1947 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late Thomas Virgil Luck, Sr. and Annie Kathryn Rives Luck. He graduated from Fayette County High School and received his bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Tennessee at Martin. He was married July 3, 1970 to the former Marjory Elizabeth Brien at St. John’s United Methodist Church in Memphis.

Tom served as President and CEO for The Bank of Fayette County for 25 years before his retirement in 2001. Following his retirement, he worked with his son, James, in the family business, Luck Enterprises, LLC He was on the Board of Directors for the Hardeman-Fayette Utility District and a member of the Ruritan Club. Tom was a lifelong resident of Fayette County and enjoyed sports, particularly New York Yankees baseball and The University of Tennessee Vols football. He enjoyed collecting stamps and going to his farm at Hickory Withe to do farm work and ride horses.

Mr. Luck is survived by his daughter, Lauren Juliette Luck, Esq. of Miami, FL; two sons, James Thomas Luck of Hickory Withe, TN and Brien Waller Luck (Xi Zhang) of Bartlett, TN; and three grandchildren, Samuel Rives Luck, Paul Virgil Luck and Jack Virgil Horan.

Funeral Services for Mr. Luck will be held at 11 A.M. Friday, July 2, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Rev. Jay Wells officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery at Hickory Withe. A visitation for Mr. Luck will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Friday, July 2, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Samuel Rives Luck, Maurice Patrick Horan, James Thomas Luck, Brien Waller Luck, Dr. Patrick Livingston Brien, and James Neal Brien III.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Fayette Cares, P.O. Box 326, Somerville, TN 38068, St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Moscow United Methodist Church, 85 La Grange Street, Moscow, TN 38057.

