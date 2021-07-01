Mrs. Winnie B. Claunch Bobbitt, age 96, passed away at NHC in Somerville on June 29, 2021. She is in her heavenly home with her Savior and Lord with no sadness or pain. She was born July 28, 1924 to the late Love and Della Taylor Claunch of the Macon Community. She spent all her life in Fayette County.

Mrs. Bobbitt was a “people person”. Her ministry was helping others in any way she could and brought much joy to many throughout her life. She enjoyed cooking, working in the yard, quilting, shopping and showing hospitality to others in her home. For herself, she loved having her hair “fixed” each week and nails “painted”. Always the lady!! Mrs. Bobbitt was a member of Macon United Methodist Church. She sang in the choir and helped in the kitchen, wanting everything to be “just right”.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Johnie Green Bobbitt on September 26, 2006; five sisters, Velma C. Stafford, Ora C. Denniston, Lucille C. Culver, Linnie C. Young (her twin) and Mary C. Bobbitt; and four brothers, Robert Claunch, Frank Claunch, T.H. “Bunk” Claunch and Otha “Dude” Claunch, all from Fayette County. Mrs. Bobbitt is survived by many, many nieces and nephews and a host of wonderful friends.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Bobbitt will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, July 3, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. The officiating ministers will be Bro. Larry Tubb and Dr. Jim Whitley. Interment will follow in the Macon Cemetery. A visitation for Mrs. Bobbitt will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Saturday, July 3, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Kirk Bobbitt, Steve Glover, Danny Foster, Andy Bobbitt Jr., Steve Taylor and J.W. Cotter. Honorary pallbearers will be her much-loved nephews and her Sunday School class of Macon United Methodist Church.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Macon Cemetery, c/o Brenda Paradise, 10565 Highway 193, Williston, TN 38076.

