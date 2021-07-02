Candace Francine Williams, age 49, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2021, at her residence in Bells, TN. A Private Family Graveside service will be conducted at the Oakhill Cemetery of Gadsden, TN.

Candace was born in Memphis, TN on February 28, 1972. She graduated from Crockett County High School, Class of 1990.

She worked as a stylist in the different communities around Bells for many years, at one time owning her own salon in Friendship, TN. She was an active member in the lives of those she served.

Candace is survived by her mother Carolyn Williams; one brother: Clint Williams (Phara) of Bells, TN; three sisters: Mary Jon Williams, Macy Pierce and Tara Privette (Bobby) all of Fruitvale, TN; one Aunt: Sue Crockett; and her close friend: James Hines of Bells, TN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to The Jackson Madison County Humane Society, 23 Pinnacle Dr, Jackson, TN 38305

—