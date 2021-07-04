Jackson neighborhood continues Independence Day tradition

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local neighborhood continued their annual July 4th celebration.

Since 1958, every year on the weekend of the Fourth of July, the Pine Tree Drive neighborhood hosts a big party and parade.

The neighborhood party includes bike parades, brunches, and other fun events.

The same house is tasked with hosting the party every year, and when it was sold, the new owners agreed to keep the tradition going.

They even hosted the party through the pandemic.

Saturday, the party continued and they had a great turnout.

For more local news, click here.