Name: City & State James Russell Blanchett of Springville, TN
Age: 79
Place of Death: His residence
Date of Death: Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Date/Place of Birth: June 19, 1942 in Lenox, Tennessee
 L.J. Blanchett and Maude Lillian Henry Blanchett, both preceded
 Sheila Kay Grogan Blanchett of Springville, TN; Married: January 10, 1965
Sons: City/State James Russell Blanchett, Jr., of Bartlett, IL
Grandchildren: Justin Russell Blanchett, Minneapolis, Minnesota;

Jaclyn Rae Blanchett, Elgin, Illinois
Personal Information: Mr. Blanchett was an avid gardener that family members boast grew the absolute best tomatoes.  He attended the Church of God of Prophecy. Russ enjoyed golfing, boating, playing poker and betting on sports.

 

