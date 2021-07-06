James Russell Blanchett
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
|Name: City & State
|James Russell Blanchett of Springville, TN
|Age:
|79
|Place of Death:
|His residence
|Date of Death:
|Wednesday, June 30, 2021
|Funeral Time/Day:
|Place of Funeral:
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Place of Burial:
|Visitation:
|Date/Place of Birth:
|June 19, 1942 in Lenox, Tennessee
|Pallbearers:
|Both Parents Names:
|L.J. Blanchett and Maude Lillian Henry Blanchett, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Sheila Kay Grogan Blanchett of Springville, TN; Married: January 10, 1965
|Daughters: City/State
|Sons: City/State
|James Russell Blanchett, Jr., of Bartlett, IL
|Grandchildren:
|Justin Russell Blanchett, Minneapolis, Minnesota;
Jaclyn Rae Blanchett, Elgin, Illinois
|Great Grandchildren:
|Sisters: City/State
|Brothers: City/State
|Other Relatives:
|Personal Information:
|Mr. Blanchett was an avid gardener that family members boast grew the absolute best tomatoes. He attended the Church of God of Prophecy. Russ enjoyed golfing, boating, playing poker and betting on sports.