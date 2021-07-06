Matt King
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Matt King, Cottage Grove, Tennessee
|Age:
|60
|Place of Death:
|His residence
|Date of Death:
|Tuesday, June 29, 2021
|Funeral Time/Day:
|Place of Funeral:
|His body is to be cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date for Matt and his wife Karen.
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Place of Burial:
|Visitation:
|Date/Place of Birth:
|November 1, 1960 in Pierce County, Washington
|Both Parents Names:
|Bernard “Bernie” King, preceded; Patricia Ann (Philip) Grooms, preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Karen King, married: July 21, 1984; preceded: November 27, 2020
|Daughters: City/State
|Amanda King, Puryear, Tennessee
|Sons: City/State
|Step-son: Bobby (Shannon) Casey, Cottage Grove, Tennessee
|Sisters: City/State
|Laura (Jimmy) Denham, Lexington, Tennessee
Sisters-in-law: Delores (Wildman) Starnes, Cottage Grove, Tennessee
Pennie Casey, Waynesboro, Tennessee
Charline Casey, preceded
|Brothers: City/State
|Grandchildren:
|Six
|Personal Information:
|Mr. King was a 1977 graduate of Henry County High School. He joined the Tennessee Army National Guard for eight years, doing his basic training at Fort Jacks, South Carolina. Matt worked at Tennessee Tractor of Paris and also loved riding his Harley.