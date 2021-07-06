Matt King

Name: City & State Matt King, Cottage Grove, Tennessee
Age: 60
Place of Death: His residence
Date of Death: Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Funeral Time/Day:
Place of Funeral: His body is to be cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date for Matt and his wife Karen.
Minister/Celebrant:
Place of Burial:
Visitation:
Date/Place of Birth: November 1, 1960 in Pierce County, Washington
Both Parents Names: Bernard “Bernie” King, preceded; Patricia Ann (Philip) Grooms, preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage Karen King, married: July 21, 1984; preceded: November 27, 2020
Daughters: City/State Amanda King, Puryear, Tennessee
Sons: City/State Step-son: Bobby (Shannon) Casey, Cottage Grove, Tennessee
Sisters: City/State Laura (Jimmy) Denham, Lexington, Tennessee

Sisters-in-law: Delores (Wildman) Starnes, Cottage Grove, Tennessee

Pennie Casey, Waynesboro, Tennessee

Charline Casey, preceded
Brothers: City/State
Grandchildren: Six
Personal Information: Mr. King was a 1977 graduate of Henry County High School. He joined the Tennessee Army National Guard for eight years, doing his basic training at Fort Jacks, South Carolina. Matt worked at Tennessee Tractor of Paris and also loved riding his Harley.

 

