Paul Morris Jones, age 74, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Brenda Jones, departed this life Saturday morning, July 3, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett.

Paul was born May 22, 1947 in Williston, Tennessee, the son of the late Orville Jones and Mavis Hoskins Jones. He served his country in the United States Army Infantry during the Vietnam War and attended Memphis State University. He was married July 9, 1969 to the former Brenda White and was employed as a purchasing manager for Carrier before his retirement. He was a dedicated member of First Baptist Church of Macon, Tennessee and loved working in his garden and sports. He was a fan of the Auburn Tigers, Memphis Tigers and Memphis Grizzlies.

Mr. Jones is survived by his wife, Brenda Jones of Oakland, TN; his daughter, Michelle Raybon (Steve) of Montgomery, AL; his son, Andrew Jones (Andrea) of Annandale, VA; two sisters, Jean Vernon of Oakland, TN and Eleanor Gaither of Moscow, TN; his brother, James Jones (Celia) of Oakland, TN; and his grandson, Jackson Raybon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Jones.

The family requests that memorials be directed to First Baptist Church of Macon, 9855 Highway 193, Williston, TN 38076.

Services for Mr. Jones will be held at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.