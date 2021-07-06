Sherry Rice Tate, age 59, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital after a very short battle with cancer.

Sherry was an employee at JMCGH for over 20 years. She was preceded in death by her father: Lloyd Neal Rice; her mother: Emily Grace Thompson; two sons: Matthew Dakota Tate and Andrew Layne Tate; one brother: Lloyd Neal Rice, Jr.

She is survived by her brothers: Greg Rice (Jenny) of Humboldt, TN, Jason Rice of Alamo, TN; one sister: Shelia Rice Elrod of Alamo, TN; four nieces: Emily Elrod of Alamo, TN, Anna Rice of Humboldt, TN, Chasity Hampton of Lexington, TN and Christy Harber of Lexington, KY; one sister in law: Vicky Rice of Alamo, TN; She leaves a legacy of two great nephews: Kaidence and Zaiden McCurry of Alamo, TN, whom she loved dearly. She was their MeMe.

The family is honoring her request for cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.

—