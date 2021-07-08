Amp concert series to begin Friday, continue into August

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s time to get your ears ready for some home grown music.

The biggest concert series performing in the heart of the Hub City is back: The Amp’s summer concert series.

Starting Friday, the series is bringing in plenty of music with a wide variety of acts from across Tennessee.

“The great thing is that it’s a family-oriented event. So you can go ahead and get your picnic basket out, a blanket, some lawn chairs,” said Lori Nunnery, with Visit Jackson, Tennessee.

Blues musician J.D. Taylor says this is his fourth year performing at the Amp concert, and he is excited to be back.

“The historic part of it here in just at the Amp, where the Amp is located near the Farmers Market. There’s so much history with Shannon Street, especially with what we doing playing the blues,” Taylor said.

Taylor says COVID-19 silenced the series last year. But this year, he is expecting a great turnout from music fans, while also getting the chance to play music after a long awaited year.

“Of course it’s fresh. It’s kind of a new with me. It’s been a while since I’ve gotten out. My last live gig was February 2020 on Beale Street, and we were playing with Little Boys Blue, so it’s just been a while,” Taylor said.

Nunnery says the efforts to plan the Amp concert series each year comes together every summer thanks to sponsors and the community.

“The concert is an all volunteer effort. We have the support of the City of Jackson, and they allow us to use the Amp and the Farmers Market during this time,” Nunnery said.

She also says if this year’s concert is anything like recent years, you might want to arrive early to catch a spot for the show.

The first summer concert series will begin Friday at 6:45 p.m.

Upcoming performances include: