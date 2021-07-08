Mary Evelyn Hollis Davis was born July 12, 1933 in Detroit, Lamar County, Alabama to the late Walter and Oma Southern Key, and died on June 24, 2021.

Evelyn is survived by two daughters, Dianne Baldi and Rebecca Marcellini; five grandchildren, Bryan Marcellini, Anthony Baldi, Kristie Tammaro, Loree Baldi and Tiffany Rabe; thirteen great-grandchildren, Kurt Vinson, Gavin Vinson, Chaz Tammaro, Jackson Marcellini, Ethan Baldi, Dallas Hollis, Jacob Baldi, Isabella Hollis, Juliette Rabe, Caroline Rabe, Mary Catherine Rabe, Thomas Rabe and Journey Ash; and three great-great-grandchildren, Charlee Vinson, Jolie Vinson and Frankee Vinson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Eunice Franks.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Davis will be held at 10 A.M. Friday, July 9, 2021 at Hood Cemetery in the Warren Community of Fayette County, Tennessee.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center