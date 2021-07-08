Sonya Joan Hall, age 40, resident of Arlington, Tennessee and wife of Wesley Payne, entered the gates of Heaven on Monday afternoon, July 5, 2021 at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital in Germantown, Tennessee.

Sonya was born April 23, 1981 in Garden City, Michigan, the daughter of Barbara Brummett Hall and the late Andrew Hall. She was a member of Oakland First Baptist Church and loved gardening, music, animals and special times with her family and friends.

Sonya is survived by her husband of 16 years, Wesley Payne of Arlington, TN; three daughters, Madison Meyer of Arlington, TN, Bailey Payne of Arlington, TN and Kinley Payne of Arlington, TN; two sons, Carson Meyer of Arlington, TN and Knox Payne of Arlington, TN; her mother, Barbara Hall of Somerville, TN; three brothers, Andrew Hall, Jr. (Heather) of Somerville, TN, Joshua Hall (Lorin) of Oakland, TN and Richie Hall (Sabrina) of Oakland, TN; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial Services for Sonya will be held at 1 P.M. Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Hickory Withe First Baptist Church with Bobby Holland officiating. Visitation will be from 12 noon until 1 P.M. Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Hickory Withe First Baptist Church.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.