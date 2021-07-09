Tressie Manuel Gray, age 84, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Tuesday morning, July 6, 2021 at the National HealthCare Center in Somerville.

Tressie was born July 11, 1936 in Mountainburg, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Bill and Della Manuel. She graduated high school in Paragould, Arkansas and had been a resident of Somerville for thirty years. She was employed as a caregiver for many years before her retirement. Tressie was a member of Morris Chapel Baptist Church in Somerville and attended Mercy’s Bridge Church, both in Somerville. She loved her church and enjoyed gardening and parenting her siblings.

Ms. Gray is survived by two sons, Randy Mosley (fiancé, Tina Sanders) of Somerville, TN and Gary Dean Mosley of Somerville, TN; her sister, Beatrice Champion of Memphis, TN; her brother, Billy Manuel of Olive Branch, MS; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services for Ms. Gray will be held at 1 P.M. Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. The officiants will be Gary Joyner, Kevin Treadway and Eddie Champion. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Ms. Gray will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Gary Mosley, Jr., Jerry Mosley, Michael Manuel, Dale Hobbs, Robert Mears and Steve Stewart.

