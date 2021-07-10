Jerry Linn Rimmer

McKenzie, Tennessee

Services for Jerry Linn Rimmer, 68, will be held Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home.

Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with US Army Military Honors.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Thursday, July 15, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. until service time.

Mr. Rimmer, a retired Staff Sergeant from the Tennessee Army National Guard with 21 years, a truck driver and farmer, died Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Baptist Hospital in Huntingdon.

He was born on November 18, 1952 in Milan, Tennessee to Vern L. and Dorothy Gearldine Price Rimmer. He was a member of Enon Missionary Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters Dorothy Franklin, Mary Savage and a brother Terry Rimmer.

Survivors include two sons Jeremy (Brittany) Rimmer and David Rimmer of McKenzie, eight grandchildren: Christa Rimmer, Elizabeth Ward, Sarah Rimmer, Ashley Rimmer, Dakota McCaig, Dylan McCaig, Hannah Anderson, Rebecca Anderson, and Dalton Phillips, three sisters Judy (Bobby) Cole, Nellie (Malcolm) Horton, Bettie (Tom) Horton all of McKenzie and a brother Johnny Rimmer of Trezevant.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.