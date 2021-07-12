Redemption Road holds 4th annual golf tournament

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization hosted a golf tournament in hopes of raising money for their animals.

Monday, Redemption Road Rescue hosted their fourth golf tournament at the Jackson National Golf Club.

This is a four-person scramble, meaning teams of four will golf 18 holes in hopes of becoming the winning team.

“We were looking for new fundraisers, and since I work at a golf course we just thought it would be perfect. Perfect fit. Lots of people that love animals love to play golf, so we started it,” said Lori Collins, the founder of Redemption Road Rescue.

This tournament is a way for the nonprofit to not only raise money, but to connect with the community.

“I just love that people are willing to come out here and support us, and the people playing golf are just delightful and they’re great,” said Dana Talkington, a Redemption Road volunteer.

Golfers like Ronnie Jackson say they are appreciative of this tournament due to their love for horses

“His is actually my first one at this tournament, but I play tournaments all year round,” he said. “I just decided that this year no matter what I was going to play, even if I had to play by myself.”

All of the day’s profits will go directly to saving and taking care of the horses and animals at Redemption Road.

Redemption Road hopes to raise $10,000 from Monday’s event. All proceeds will go directly to the care of the animals.