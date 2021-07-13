Bobby Lee Leek

Bobby Lee Leek, age 70, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019. A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Mr. Leek will be conducted on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home with Bro. William Harrell officiating. The inurnment will follow at the Gadsden Cemetery.

Mr. Leek was born in Bells, TN on February 8, 1949, to the late Earnest Lee Leek and Jennie Lee Morris Leek. He was also preceded in death by his wife of over 41 years, Vernel Owens Leek; one son: Donnie Ray Leek; three brothers: Howard “Skippy” Leek, Donald Leek, Jimbo Leek; three sisters: Katherine “Kitty Kat” Castellaw, Mary Tatum, Allene Leek Davis.

He is survived by one daughter: Shawn Forss (Jim) of Aurora, IL; two brothers: Roger Leek (Judy) of Poplar Bluff, MO, Charles Leek (Tammy) of Bradford, TN; four sisters: Gloria Graves Jackson, TN, Violet Simmons of Gadsden, TN, Irene Colvett of Bells, TN, Billie Thompson of Aurora, IL; He leaves a legacy of two grandchildren: Garrett and Jacob Forss.