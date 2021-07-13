Services for Ms. Mary C. Ligon, age 80 of Bells, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021, 1:00 P.M., in the Bells Elementary School Gymnasium; 4547 Highway 88 South. The interment will be in the Bellview Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 4:00 P.M.- 6:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel.

She will lie in state at Bells Elementary from 11:00 A.M., until time of service.

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411 or log on to our website at www.stephenson-shaw.com