West Cancer Center expands further into West Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis cancer research center is expanding further into West Tennessee.

In a news release, the West Cancer Center & Research Institute announced expansions into Dyersburg, Jackson and Paris, in partnership with the Henry County Medical Center.

The center says it will be bringing new therapies, clinical trials and advanced treatments to patients, removing the need to travel into large metro areas.

“Having West leading efforts in oncology care with the addition of state-of-the-art linear accelerators from Elekta, is a huge benefit for patients in West Tennessee,” said Dr. Paul Koerner, Radiation Oncologist for the center. “Because many treatment plans require several weeks of consecutive treatments, having these services close to home is a blessing for patients and their families.”

West Cancer Center says they have five top linear accelerators, which provides high energy electrons to conform to a tumor’s shape and destroy cancer cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue.