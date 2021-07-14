Concerns rise for COVID-19 delta variant in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — The surge of the COVID-19 Delta variant is now causing concern for some people in West Tennessee, leaving health experts to answer the question how did something like this happen?



“Toward the end of 2020 we started to see these variants pop up, which essentially are just slightly different versions of the virus,” said medical director of infection prevention at Le Bonheur children’s hospital, Dr. Nick Hysmith.

Dr. Hysmith says vaccinated people are the main concern to getting the Delta variant.

“I think that’s a huge key point in that we know that the vaccine is effective for preventing severe illnesses from the Delta variant,” said Hysmith.

Dr. Hysmith also says with new reports of Delta variant cases rising in the state of Mississippi among children, this can be a concern for children in West Tennessee.

“Our population is very similar to that population in Mississippi, with around the same number of vaccinated versus unvaccinated individuals,” explained Hysmith.

Hysmith says it has been proven the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are more effective in preventing the Delta variant versus the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. However, he says being vaccinated with either of them is better than not being vaccinated to help fight COVID -19.

“I would just urge everybody to please, if you’re greater than 12, please be vaccinated,” said Hysmith.

For more information about the Delta variant, you can visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.