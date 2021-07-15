UPDATE: Sapphire Robles has been found safe, TBI says

UPDATE:

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Sapphire Robles has been found safe.

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. — An Endangered Child Alert has been issued by the Perry County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s office, along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, is looking for nine-year-old Sapphire Robles.

Robles was last seen Thursday in Lobelville, according to the TBI. She was wearing a pink shirt with beige shorts.

The TBI says he is 4-feet, 10-inches and weighs around 85 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes, according to the TBI.

Anyone with information is asked to call (931) 589-3911, or 1-800-TBI-FIND.