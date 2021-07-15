Ted Gilbert Birmingham

Services for Ted Gilbert Birmingham, 83, will be held Friday, July 16, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother Dennis Trull officiating. Interment will follow at Carroll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 16, 2021 from 1:00 pm until service time. Mr. Birmingham, a retired Auto mechanic and wrecker operator, died Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at his residence. He was born on November 11, 1937 in McKenzie, Tennessee to Bob and Virginia Wiseman Birmingham. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Martha Archer Birmingham who died in 2000, a daughter and son Tammy Birmingham and Tim Birmingham, a great grandson Easton McDaniel, and his sister Ruby Fowler.

Survivors include his son Bobby (Patty) Birmingham of McKenzie, TN, his grandchildren Jamie (Darrell) Smith, Mickey (Ashley) Blasingame, Tony Birmingham, Randy (Angela) Birmingham, Jessie McDaniel and Dusty McDaniel all of McKenzie.

Pallbearers who will be serving are TJ Birmingham, Randy Birmingham, Mickey Blasingame, Darrell Smith, Dusty McDaniel, and Jessie McDaniel.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.