Michael Wayne Wilson, age 36, resident of Rossville, Tennessee, and Husband of Allison Wilson, departed this life Saturday, July 10, 2021 in Memphis.

Michael was born May 10, 1985 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of Tina Marie Fisher and Donnie Graves. He received his master’s degree in electrical engineering at Stratford University in 2011, and his Bachelor of Theology at Liberty University. He was married April 19, 2021 to Allison Wilson and was an electrician for many years at Ellendale Electric. Michael was of the Pentecostal faith and enjoyed being with family and friends.

Michael Wilson is survived by his wife, Allison Wilson, of Rossville, TN; his daughter, AveryGrace Lynn Wilson; his father, Donnie Graves of Rossville, TN; his brother, Andy Wilson of Collierville, TN; four uncles, Don Fisher (Charlene) of Savannah, GA, Randy Fisher (Marilyn) of Ripley, TN, Mark Fisher (Debbie) of Oakland, TN and Timmy Fisher of Rossville, TN; and many cousins and other family members.

Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Tina Marie Graves; his grandfather, Frank Fisher, Jr.; his grandmother, Hazel Marie Fisher; his great-grandmother Ethel DeVore “Granny”; and his uncle, Bill DeVore.

Funeral Services for Mr. Wilson will be held at 12 noon Saturday, July 17, 2021 at New Life Church of God at Collierville with Bro. Mark Fisher and Bro. William Buttram officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Wilson will be from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. at New Life Church of God at Collierville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Allen Fisher, Charlie Fisher, Mitch Stark, Derrick Williams, Brandon Merrit, Michael Tackett, Andy Wilson, and Timmy Fisher.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center