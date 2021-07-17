Robert E. “Bubba” Dunlap, Jr., of Puryear, TN passed away on Friday, July 16, at his residence. He was 61.

A private family service will be held at a later date with burial at Puryear City Cemetery.

Mr. Dunlap was born on February 21, 1960 in Henry County Tennessee to Robert Emmet “Buddy” Dunlap Sr., (preceded) and Kay VanCleave Harris. (preceded)

Mr Dunlap also was preceded in death by his Step-father, Benny “Red” Harris.

Mr. Dunlap was married to Diana Dunlap of Puryear, TN; on September 9, 2000.

He leaves behind two daughters, Rachael Dunlap (Jaye Gore fiancé) of Puryear, TN and

Christina (Eric) Rogers of Murray, KY, and one son Jackey (Kim) Parker of Murray, KY.

Mr. Dunlap also leaves behind six Grandchildren: Harley Sypin, Patrick Sharp, Dustin Alexander, Austin Alexander, Erica Rogers, and Autumn Rogers.

And he leaves behind 8 Great Grandchildren.

He is survived by two sisters, Kathy (Ken) Brewer of Paducah, KY and Karen Harris (Eddie Anderson) of Paris, TN.

He was also preceded in death by one brother, Ricky (Box) Dunlap.

