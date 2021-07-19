On July 13, 2021, Alton Waymon Woodruff, loving husband and father of two children passed away at the age of 89.

Waymon was born on October 27, 1931 in Grubbs, Arkansas to Joe and Lillie Mae Woodruff. Waymon married Helen Woodruff and they had two daughters, Tara (Tee) and Yvette. He owned Tandem Properties, a property maintenance company, and started the T&Y Rodeo Company which produced rodeos in and around the Mid-South.

Waymon had a passion for horses and competed in horse shows and cutting shows. He was also instrumental in teaching young riders through his affiliation with the Tennessee High School Rodeo. Waymon was known for his ability to fix anything from fences and sick livestock to plumbing and heating and air. He served in the Army as a rifle instructor and was active duty in the Korean Conflict.

Waymon was preceded in death by his father, Joe and his mother, Lillie Mae Woodruff, and his siblings, Helen, J.L., Delca, Mable, Sydney, Jimmy Dean and Bobby. He is survived by his wife, Helen; two daughters, Tee (Jheryl) and Yvette (Russ); two grandchildren, Josh and Sarah; three great-grandchildren, Kylie, Teagan and J Michael; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for Mr. Woodruff will be held at 2 P.M. Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Kirk Baptist Church with Bro. Thomas Foy, pastor of the church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Woodruff will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Kirk Baptist Church.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Kirk Baptist Church, 6365 Raleigh-LaGrange Road, Collierville, TN 38017 or Tennessee High School Rodeo Association (THSRA), 2546 Cuba-Millington Road, Millington, TN 38053.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.