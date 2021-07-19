Amanda Christine Cozzens McElrath, age 41, resident of Bartlett, Tennessee and wife of Douglas McElrath, departed this life Thursday morning, July 15, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett.

Amanda was born May 14, 1980 in Badkissingen, Germany, the daughter of Charles Richard Cozzens and Linda Jetton Cozzens. She was employed as a teacher at Kate Bond Elementary and then at Berclair Elementary School, both in Memphis. She was married December 15, 2007 to Douglas McElrath and enjoyed sewing and crafting. Amanda was a member of First Evangelical Church in Memphis where she was the Assistant Sunday School Teacher.

Mrs. McElrath is survived by her husband, Douglas McElrath of Bartlett, TN; her daughter, Reagan McElrath of Bartlett, TN; her parents, Charles and Linda Cozzens of Collierville, TN; and her sister, Charlotte Cozzens of Germantown, TN.

Memorial Services for Mrs. McElrath will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, July 24, 2021 at First Evangelical Church in Memphis. A visitation will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Saturday, July 24, 2021 at First Evangelical Church.

