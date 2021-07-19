Larry Harris
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
|Name: City & State
|Larry Harris of Springville, TN
|Age:
|68
|Place of Death:
|His residence
|Date of Death:
|Saturday, July 17, 2021
|Funeral Time/Day:
|Celebration of Life: 10:00 AM Friday, July 23, 2021
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Family
|Visitation:
|none
|Date/Place of Birth:
|April 30, 1953 in Medina, Tennessee
|Both Parents Names:
|Hobert John Harris and Verdie Mae Nichols Harris, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
(surviving or preceded)
|Vivian Arnold Harris of Springville, TN; Married: September 28, 2008
|Daughters: City/State
|Twins: Terre Moore (Lawrence Morrison) of Salem, AL and
Sherre Harris of Salem, AL
Dallas (Donald )Williams of Union City, TN
Aundrea (Terrence) Carter of Union City, TN
|Sons: City/State
|Brad (Jodie) Harris of Salem, AL
|Grandchildren:
|10
|Great Grandchildren:
|6
|Sisters: City/State
|Louise Guledge, Faye Harris, Annie Mae Golden, Clara Mae Harris, Laucile Harris, Joyce Marie Harris, and Martha Ollene Chandler,
all seven preceded
|Brothers: City/State
|Jerry Harris of Oklahoma City, OK
Paul Harris, James Edward Harris, Elvis Harris, John Harris,
Kenneth Harris, Virgil Harris and Roy Townsend all seven preceded
|Other Relatives:
|Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends
|Personal Information:
|Larry was a United States Veteran serving in the Army for 21 years. He formerly worked at Kirk’s Hardware Store at Paris Landing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of Mr. Harris to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.