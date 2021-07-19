Larry Harris

WBBJ Staff
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.

Paris, TN 38242                           Phone # (731)642-1441
Name: City & State Harris LarryLarry Harris of Springville, TN
Age: 68
Place of Death: His residence
Date of Death: Saturday, July 17, 2021
Funeral Time/Day: Celebration of Life: 10:00 AM Friday, July 23, 2021
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: Family
Visitation: none
Date/Place of Birth: April 30, 1953 in Medina, Tennessee
 Hobert John Harris and Verdie Mae Nichols Harris, both preceded
 Vivian Arnold Harris of Springville, TN; Married: September 28, 2008
Daughters: City/State Twins: Terre Moore (Lawrence Morrison) of Salem, AL  and

Sherre Harris of Salem, AL

Dallas (Donald )Williams of Union City, TN

Aundrea (Terrence) Carter of Union City, TN
Sons: City/State Brad (Jodie) Harris of Salem, AL
Grandchildren: 10
Great Grandchildren: 6
Sisters: City/State Louise Guledge, Faye Harris, Annie Mae Golden, Clara Mae Harris,   Laucile Harris, Joyce Marie Harris, and Martha Ollene Chandler,

all seven preceded
Brothers: City/State Jerry Harris of Oklahoma City, OK

Paul Harris, James Edward Harris, Elvis Harris, John Harris,

Kenneth Harris, Virgil Harris and Roy Townsend all seven preceded
Other Relatives: Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends
Personal Information: Larry was a United States Veteran serving in the Army for 21 years. He formerly worked at Kirk’s Hardware Store at Paris Landing.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of Mr. Harris to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

 

