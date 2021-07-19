Laurel Kay Vines King, age 64, passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at her residence in Halls, TN. A Graveside Service will be conducted on Monday, July 19, 2021, at the Walnut Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Gary Morris officiating. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mrs. Laurel was born in Alamo, TN on August 2, 1956, to the late James Vines and Faye Church Vines. She enjoyed her family and loved spending time with her beloved grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

She is survived by one son: John A. King III (Kylie) of Friendship, TN; one daughter: Shana King of Alamo, TN; three sisters: Glenda Morris (Bro. Gary) of Gadsden, TN, Shelia Luther of Medina, TN, Tammy Scifres (Bob) of Brownsville, TN; She leaves a legacy of three grandchildren: Dylan Cowan of Gadsden, TN, Emma Climer of Alamo, TN, Bryson King of Friendship, TN.

In lieu of flowers, the King family requests that donations be made to Bells Funeral home toward burial expenses.

