American Heart Association hosts summer soiree for donors

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization gathered for a special event with their members.

On Tuesday, the American Heart Association gathered at the New Southern Hotel to host their summer soiree, giving thanks to their Circle of Red and Red Tie Society donors.

“To say that we appreciate them, to come after work, network, gather, get a little something to eat,” said Christy Futrell, the Regional Director for the American Heart Association in West Tennessee.

Futrell says both groups of donors have been around for many years, giving back to the community and to people in need.

“Circle of Red 15 years, and I think Red Tie Society started in spring 2012,” Futrell said.

She also says the importance of the organization is to provide funds for medical research to help those with a heart disease, and they appreciate those who generously give.

“If you’ve been affected by heart disease or stroke, or you know someone who has, please get in touch with me and see how you can be involved. These donors have been involved with me for years,” Futrell said.

For more information on how you can get involved and stay connected, click here.