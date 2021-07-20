Humboldt City Schools prep for new school year

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Humboldt City Schools are preparing for students to return to classrooms within the next few weeks.

After 865 days, Humboldt City Schools are ready to welcome their students back into the classroom at full capacity.

“We are really excited about this year because our students will be coming back in person. We won’t have virtual students. We’ll have all students back on campus,” said Michelle Lewis, Director of Humboldt City Schools.

Students will be returning next week.

“Teachers will be returning for opening in service this coming Friday the 23rd, and then students will have a half day on Thursday the 29th,” Lewis said.

Masks are optional this year, but Humboldt City Schools are still taking the precautions needed to keep their students safe.

“We have two nurses across our three campuses, and they’ll be keeping a monitor on students and staff as well,” Lewis said.

Any students that have to quarantine will go on a case-by-case basis, but will have options to finish their school work at home.

“They’ll be able to take their device home, and teachers will be able to work with them virtually, or they’ll be able to take home a packet of work,” Lewis said.

Otherwise, Humboldt City Schools are looking forward to a semi-normal school year.

“Regular arrival, dismissal. The buses will be running as usual, and we’ll be operating like we did in years past,” Lewis said.

If you have any concerns about the following school year, feel free to reach out to your child’s principal for more information.