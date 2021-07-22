Cynthia Diane Williams Tapp, age 58, resident of Memphis, Tennessee, departed this life Saturday evening, July 17, 2021 at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis.

Diane was born March 13, 1963 in Fayette County, Tennessee, the daughter of Shirley Ann Wilson Williams and the late Charles Leon Williams, Sr. She was a homemaker throughout her life and was a member of Gallaway Baptist Church. Diane enjoyed special times with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ms. Tapp is survived by her son, Steven Gruthoff of Somerville, TN; three daughters, Candy Gruthoff of Braden, TN, Julie Gruthoff of Somerville, TN and Katie Biggs of Mississippi; her mother, Shirley Ann Wilson Williams; her brother, Kenneth D. Williams; four grandchildren, Noah South, Allie South, Brooklyn Shubert and Morgan Crum; and two great-grandchildren. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles L. Williams, Jr.

Funeral Services for Ms. Tapp will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Kevin Treadway officiating. Interment will be private. A visitation for Ms. Tapp will be from 9 to 11 A.M. Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.