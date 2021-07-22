Larry Gene Oliver, age 78, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Brenda Smith Oliver, departed this life Sunday evening, July 18, 2021 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Larry was born April 7, 1943 in Somerville, the son of the late Hulon Autry Oliver and Cora Virginia Foote Oliver. He graduated from Fayette County High School and was a member of Parks Chapel United Methodist Church in the District 15 Community. He was employed at Western Auto with Mr. Billy Barnes, then Parks Auto Parks with Alfred Parks and followed by being the owner of Larry’s Auto Parts for 25 years before his retirement. Larry was a softball coach to his daughters and a baseball coach to his grandsons in earlier years. He was an animal lover who enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Mr. Oliver is survived by his wife who he married May 31, 1962, Brenda Oliver of Somerville, TN; two daughters, Melissa Watkins (Mickey) of Somerville, TN and Leanne Ryan of Somerville, TN; his son, Tim Oliver (Cyndi) of Somerville, TN and his sister, Patsy Floyd of Maryville, TN. He was known as PawPaw to his grandchildren, David Stout (Amanda), Dana Karcher (Rob), Daniel Watkins (Brittany), Patrick Watkins, Michael Watkins (Melanie) and Patrick Ryan and his great-grandchildren, Jackson, Bradley, Abby, Grant, Elijah, Parker, Hayden, Dani Lynn, Reed, Dylan, Olivia, Charlie, Jace and Ella. He also leaves his two dog fur-babies who he loved dearly, Abigail and Zoe.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Kyle Oliver, Herbert Oliver, Frank Oliver, Gilbert Oliver and Jerry Oliver.

Funeral Services for Mr. Oliver will be held at 2 P.M. Friday, July 23, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. The officiating ministers will be Pastor Craig McGee and Bro. Tony Watkins. Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery. A visitation for Mr. Oliver will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Thursday, July 22, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Mitch Oliver, Gary Oliver, Brandon Wilson, Patrick Ryan, Zach Jenkins and Patrick Watkins. Honorary pallbearers will be Murrell Tatum, Mickey Watkins, Kerry Smith, Mark Oliver and Michael Watkins.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the American Heart Association of the Mid-South, 5384 Poplar Avenue, Suite 100, Memphis, TN 38119.

