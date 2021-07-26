Billy Hall Sanders, husband of Gail Riddick Sanders, was born on February 5, 1939 in Friendship, Tennessee and passed away on July 25, 2021 at his home in Hickory Withe, Tennessee after a fourteen-year courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Billy was the fifth child and only son of the late Cleo and Blanche Hall Sanders. Being the only boy, his four older sisters and one younger sister all doted on him. He was a multi-talented athlete (something he passed on to both his children and grandchildren) in high school, where he played both basketball and baseball. Along with juggling all of his sports in high school, he was blessed to find the love of his life, Gail. They were married for the next 62 years.

Billy served his country in the United States Army. He was employed at Memphis Light, Gas, and Water for 29 years. Although Billy “retired” after those 29 years with MLG&W, he always stayed active. He was a wonderful Christian man who was a member of St. Timothy United Methodist Church for 55 years. He became a member of Faith United Methodist Church in 2019. While at St. Timothy’s, Billy served as Chairman of the trustees and was involved with the Methodist Men group. Not only did he serve the people of the congregation, he also served by stepping up to take care of the building and grounds when needed.

Billy had a generous and willing heart, along with being a “jack of all trades.” He was ready to tackle any job, big or small, and was always on call to help not only his family and friends with electrical needs, heating and air, building (anything), and working on their cars, but he also wanted to help anyone who might benefit from his amazing number of skills. He was always ready to give of his time and his talent. Through all of his years, he loved hunting, fishing and attending his children’s and then his grandsons’ numerous sporting events. Billy deeply loved his family and they will miss him, greatly.

He is survived by his wife, Gail Riddick Sanders, his children, Kevin (Susan Sanders) and Stacey Sanders Parker (Ron), along with his grandchildren, Jackson Parker, Jameson Parker and Kaiden Sanders. He is also survived by two of his sisters, Juanita Barnes and Marie Swift, along with numerous nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents and three of his sisters, Ruby Cotton, Nan Grafton and Rebecca Watkins.

Services will be held Wednesday, July 28th at 1 P.M. at Peebles West Funeral Chapel near Oakland, Tennessee. Interment will follow at the Fayette County Memorial Cemetery on Highway 64. Visitation will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. at Peebles West Funeral Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD, 21741-5014 or the charity of your choice.

