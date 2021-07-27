NAACP requests JMCSS reconsider mask policy

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local civil rights organization is calling on the support of school leaders regarding COVID-19 protocol.

The Jackson-Madison County NAACP is requesting that Jackson-Madison County Schools reconsider school openings without a mask mandate.

The reason being: the new delta variant emerging.

Health officials say the variant is more transmissible than the original strain of COVID-19.

President of the Jackson-Madison County NAACP, Harrell Carter says making masks optional in schools will cause COVID-19 cases to increase, endangering students.

“Let’s not expose our children, our staff members, the public, their homes when they go back to spread the virus,” Carter said. “We do not need to expose them at this point. We are still in a pandemic, as quiet as it is kept.”

The NAACP is asking the school board, county commission, city council and state legislatures to “put basic human lives above profit.”

JMCSS issued a response Tuesday evening. The statement said in part: