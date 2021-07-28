Hardin County Schools to begin school year next week

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Hardin County Schools are opening their doors for students next week.

“I’m really excited about school starting back. It’s probably one of the most exciting times of the year to see our students coming back refreshed and seeing our teachers ready to go,” said Michael Davis, Director of Hardin County Schools.

The school year will begin with staggered schedules, like they have done in the past.

“We start on Monday and Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday we will have a staggered schedule, and then Thursday, all of our 1-12th grades will attend on Thursday,” Davis said.

They are aiming for a normal school year. That means regular attendance, dismissal and bus times.

A few modifications have also been added to the schools.

“We want to start the school year as normal as we can. Obviously, there will be some modifications, but not many,” Davis said. “We have added over 40 of the touchless bottle filling water stations.”

Masks will not be required this year, but they plan to carry out the cleaning procedures from last year.

“Just continue the cleaning pattern we’ve tried to do and just be conscious when we’re lining up, washing our hands, and going over things there to help keep everybody safe,” Davis said.

Overall, school officials are excited to see students back in the classroom.

“It is just an exciting time to start the school year, but the biggest excitement is to see our kids’ faces coming off the buses and coming out of the cars,” Davis said.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can reach out to the Board of Education.