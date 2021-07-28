Lucretia Henderson Dill

WBBJ Staff
Dill LucretiaLucretia Henderson Dill of Paris
78
St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville
Tuesday, July 27, 2021
3:00 PM Saturday, July 31, 2021
McEvoy Funeral Home
12:00-3:00 PM Saturday, July 31, 2021, prior to the service
July 28, 1942 in Henry County, Tennessee
Carlos Henderson and Adavene Sturdivant Henderson, both preceded
S. Wayne Dill of Paris, TN; Married: September 15, 1963
LuWaynea (Jerry) Landrum of Wadesville, IN
Stephen (Anetta) Dill of Wadesville, IN

Nephew/son: Rodney (Robin) Lax of Evansville, IN
Landen (Cortney) Bowen, Sydney (Josh) Garrison, Kristopher Landrum, Lauren “Becca” Lax, Jonathan Dill, and Joshua Dill.
Nickole Bowen, Kamerin Bowen, Brixley Landrum, and Brinley Garrison
Lillian Henderson, surviving
Ronnie Henderson, preceded in infancy
Lucretia was a member of Puryear Baptist Church, Eastern Star and a lifetime member of VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959
