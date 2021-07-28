Sunny & Hot Through Friday, Cold Front Coming in This Weekend!

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update

Wednesday Evening Forecast for July 28th:

It will remain sunny, hot and dry this evening and the heat will continue for Thursday. Some of us could reach the upper 90s on Thursday. We should see a heat advisory extended on Thursday and Friday with the heat indices expected to reach the mid 100s again. Changes are expected this weekend as a cold front will pass through bringing some showers and storms as well as a 10° cool down with it. We will have more on the heat and the weekend’s cold front coming up right here.

This week we have seen the hottest weather of the year so far here in West Tennessee, but that is very typical in the middle of July.

Most years, July turns out to the be the hottest month in Jackson and more then not, the hottest day of the year on average also occurs in July.

HEAT TIPS:

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

TONIGHT:

Skies will be clear tonight and expect calm winds as well. Lows will fall into the low to mid 70s across the region. Rain showers are not expected but cannot 100% be ruled out either.

THURSDAY:

Sunny skies and HOT weather will continue for the middle of the week. Highs will reach the mid 90s but if you factor in the humidity, it will most likely feel over 105° at times. Shower chances will be below 5% but a few people might get lucky and catch a quick passing shower to cool things down some. A heat advisory is likely to be issued for most of West Tennessee. Winds will come out the west. Overnight lows will fall into the low to mid 70s again.

FRIDAY:

The heat will continue on Friday, but the winds will shift and come more out of the northwest. Shower chances are a little higher on Friday and sit between 10-20% as of now. Mostly sunny to Partly cloudy skies are expected but the heat index will stick around over 100° with the actual high temperatures in the mid 90s and an overnight low in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND:

Chances for showers increase into the weekend with another approaching cold front. Like the previous front that came by late last weekend, it should stall out and take its time if it passes through. This will lead to increased pop up shower and weak storm chances late Saturday and more widespread rain and storms on Sunday. Highs will reach the low 90s on Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday. We could see some cooler weather into early next week if the front actually makes it through West Tennessee this go around. Morning lows this weekend will drop into the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK:

Behind Sunday’s cold front cooler weather is expected to move in for a few days. We could see some showers sticking around for the first half of the day on Monday depending on where that cold front stalls out at. Winds will come out of the north behind the front cooling us down some and that will keep the humidity in check as well. Highs should only reach the mid 80s for the first half of next week with morning lows falling into the mid 60s. It will be a nice break from the heat but showers are not expected from the second half of the day on Monday through Wednesday either to help cool us down.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we now officially in tropical storm season, we are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13