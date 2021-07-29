Debra C. Kail Rorie, age 67, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital of Jonesboro, Arkansas. A Graveside Service will be conducted on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. at the Cypress United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Pastor Will Norrid officiating.

Mrs. Rorie was born on May 10, 1954, in Brownsville, TN to the late Mr. James Kail and Elizabeth Spraggins Kail. She was a Nurse Practitioner for many years. Also preceding her in death was one nephew: Joseph Kail; and her beloved dog, “Sonny Boy”.

She is survived by her husband of 15 years: Gary Rorie of West Memphis, AR; two stepdaughters: Leslie Quinn (Robert) of Memphis, TN, Christy Nussbaumer (Todd) of Anchorage, AK; two brothers: Bill Kail (Anita) of Bells, TN, Randy Kail (Debbie) of Pinson, TN; two nephews: Duke Kail (Krista) of Bells, TN, Billy Kail (Allison) Troy, TN; her dear cousin: Gretta Hughes. She leaves a legacy of five step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren.

