Jerry L. Beane

WBBJ Staff
Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer

McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.

                                                                        Paris, TN 38242                           Phone # (731)642-1441
Name: City & State Beane Jerry Crop Pi Mem CardJerry L. Beane, Paris, Tennessee
Age: 79
Place of Death: Henry County Medical Center ER
Date of Death: Friday, July 23, 2021
Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 P.M. Thursday, August 5, 2021
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: Wilbur Farmer
Place of Burial: Memorial Cemetery
Visitation: Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from 4:00 until 7:00 P.M.; after 12:00 P.M. Thursday.
Date/Place of Birth: September 19, 1941 in Cincinnati, Ohio
Pallbearers: Family members
Both Parents Names:  Troy Beane and Mary Lynville Beane, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage Barbara Anne Smith Beane, married: September 25, 1964; preceded: February 10, 2011
Daughters: City/State Tisha L. Beane, Jackson, Tennessee
Sons: City/State Jerry “Hoss” Beane, Paris, Tennessee
Brothers: City/State Teddy (Aleta) Beane, both brother & sister-in-law preceded
Grandchildren: Skye Beane, Ashley (Doug) Brockwell, Katarina Krezinski, Nikita Floyd, Dakota (Kevin) Guffey and Matthew Osburn
Great-grandchildren: Hunter Cannon, Ryleigh Kovacs, Heidi Beane; Isabel Williams, Daisy Brockwell, Mason Brockwell; Kiefer Garrison, and Teisha Bobo; Khloe Krezinski, Journey Krezinski, Kaylee Floyd, Lyrica Floyd; Madalynn Guffey, Ana’Leigha Guffey; Carson Osburn and Oliver Osburn 
Other Relatives:  Special friend, Joan Morgan. Also survived by nieces, nephews and other family members and by his best friend FOXY.
Personal Information: Mr. Beane worked at Bold and Beautiful of Camden for a number of years, afterwards running his own shop in Henry. Jerry also served in the Army Reserve.

 

Wilbur Farmer’s email: vet1961@live.com

Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts