Jerry L. Beane
Wilbur Farmer’s email: vet1961@live.com
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Jerry L. Beane, Paris, Tennessee
|Age:
|79
|Place of Death:
|Henry County Medical Center ER
|Date of Death:
|Friday, July 23, 2021
|Funeral Time/Day:
|2:00 P.M. Thursday, August 5, 2021
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Wilbur Farmer
|Place of Burial:
|Memorial Cemetery
|Visitation:
|Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from 4:00 until 7:00 P.M.; after 12:00 P.M. Thursday.
|Date/Place of Birth:
|September 19, 1941 in Cincinnati, Ohio
|Pallbearers:
|Family members
|Both Parents Names:
|Troy Beane and Mary Lynville Beane, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Barbara Anne Smith Beane, married: September 25, 1964; preceded: February 10, 2011
|Daughters: City/State
|Tisha L. Beane, Jackson, Tennessee
|Sons: City/State
|Jerry “Hoss” Beane, Paris, Tennessee
|Brothers: City/State
|Teddy (Aleta) Beane, both brother & sister-in-law preceded
|Grandchildren:
|Skye Beane, Ashley (Doug) Brockwell, Katarina Krezinski, Nikita Floyd, Dakota (Kevin) Guffey and Matthew Osburn
|Great-grandchildren:
|Hunter Cannon, Ryleigh Kovacs, Heidi Beane; Isabel Williams, Daisy Brockwell, Mason Brockwell; Kiefer Garrison, and Teisha Bobo; Khloe Krezinski, Journey Krezinski, Kaylee Floyd, Lyrica Floyd; Madalynn Guffey, Ana’Leigha Guffey; Carson Osburn and Oliver Osburn
|Other Relatives:
|Special friend, Joan Morgan. Also survived by nieces, nephews and other family members and by his best friend FOXY.
|Personal Information:
|Mr. Beane worked at Bold and Beautiful of Camden for a number of years, afterwards running his own shop in Henry. Jerry also served in the Army Reserve.
