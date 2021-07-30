Johnny Drew Elmore, age 80, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Friendship, TN. Funeral Services to celebrate the life of Mr. Johnny will be conducted on Monday, August 2, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home with Bro. William Harrell officiating. Burial to follow in Belle Vernon Cemetery. A visitation for the Elmore family will be held on Monday, August 2, 2021, at the Bells Funeral Home from 11:00 A.M. until the service hour at 1:00 P.M.

Mr. Johnny was born in Tiptonville, TN on July 15, 1941, to the late Mr. Finis Thurman Elmore and Mrs. Katie Sue Stokes Elmore. He worked for many years as the Police Chief of Friendship, TN and had a long career in Law Enforcement. He was also preceded in death by his wife of over 32 years, Mrs. Betty Carol Gourley Elmore; and one brother: William Clyde Elmore.

He is survived by two sons: Ernest Thurman Elmore III of Jackson, TN, John Wade Elmore of Friendship, TN; three daughters: Gwen Marie Speer of Friendship, TN, Carol Michelle Mosier of Friendship, TN, Cassandra Mosier of Friendship, TN; one brother: Ernest Thurman Elmore Jr. of Friendship, TN. He leaves his good friends: Randy Medlin, Bill Tull and Todd Cole. Mr. Johnny leaves a legacy of 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

