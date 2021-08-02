Gayle Ables Lynch, age 83, resident of Hickory Withe, Tennessee and wife of Gary Lynch, departed this life Monday morning, August 2, 2021 at her home.

Gayle was born October 3, 1937 in Vicksburg, Mississippi, the daughter of the late James and Mary Stone Ables. She was married December 8, 1960 to Gary Lynch and was a devoted member of Hickory Withe Baptist Church. Gayle loved reading and quilting.

Mrs. Lynch is survived by her husband of 60 years, Gary Lynch of Hickory Withe, TN; four daughters, Leah Price (David) of Covington, TN, Mary Minor (Jay) of Moscow, TN, Leslie Joyner (David) of Hickory Withe, TN and Laura Robinson (Rob) of Paragould, AR; her sister, Dale Huet (Harry) of Dallas, TX; her brother, Ervin Ables of Braden, TN; ten grandchildren, Marty Price, Cody Price, Morgan McKay, Kendall Minor, Corey Joyner, Mariah Robinson, Austin Joyner, Caroline Price, Alex Robinson and Paige Joyner; and six great-grandchildren.

The family invites family and friends to attend the visitation and funeral service of Mrs. Lynch. The visitation will begin at 1 P.M. on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. The funeral service will begin at 2 P.M. Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. The officiating minister will be Bro. Eddie Little, pastor of Hickory Withe Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Marty Price, Cody Price, Kendall Minor, Corey Joyner, Austin Joyner and Alex Robinson.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Hickory Withe Baptist Church – Missions Program, 17675 Highway 196, Eads, TN 38028.

