JMCSS welcomes students for first day of school

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s a new school year in the Jackson-Madison County School System, with many plans and expectations for teachers and students.

Teachers welcomed kids into Thelma Barker Elementary for the first day of school, hoping for an exciting year.

“Well I’m planning to make it as normal as a year as we can have, since last year was a little crazy for everybody, so I’m really excited that we’re able to have a normal start this year,” said kindergarten teacher Catherine Reinhard.

Assistant Principal Kenton Evans says with the new school year, he expects staff members to come together by helping students to learn as much as possible.

“Close the achievement gaps that might have resulted from COVID and really help these kids excel academically,” Principal Evans said.

Because of COVID-19, students will have the option to wear a mask. Reinhard says she wants to keep the kids in her classroom as safe as possible.

“Masks are optional right now — that could change in the future — but we have encouraged parents to allow their students to wear masks,” Reinhard said. “I personally am going to wear a mask. I’m used to doing it because of last year. I feel like that’s the best way to keep myself safe and my students safe.”

Evans also says he plans to make sure students are protected.

“Making sure everything goes according to the guidelines we have here and making sure that they’re safe and assuring everybody’s well being,” Evans said.

Staff members say they will monitor the COVID-19 guidelines throughout the year for student safety.

For more local news, click here.