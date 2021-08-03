Funeral service for Mable R. Campbell, age 90, will be Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 11:00AM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Montezuma Cemetery in Montezuma, TN.

Mrs. Campbell died Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Henderson Health & Rehabilitation Center in Henderson, TN.

Visitation for Mrs. Campbell will be Friday, August 6, 2021 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.

