Henry Co. Medical Center restricting visitors due to increase in COVID-19 cases

PARIS, Tenn. — Henry County Medical Center has announced they’ll be restricting visitation to their facilities, beginning Wednesday, Aug. 4, according to a news release.

No visitors will be allowed at Henry County Medical Center, with the only exceptions listed as needed caregivers or support, such as a driver or parent of a minor patient, the release says.

Some special circumstances, such as end-of-life situations, may apply and will be approved on a case-by-case basis, the release says.

“This morning our facility had a total of 13 COVID-19 inpatients with seven of those in our CCU unit and three on ventilators,” said Lisa Casteel, HCMC CEO. “At the beginning of last week, we were seeing two to four COVID-19 inpatients. With this significant increase and the increased number of positive cases in the Emergency Room and physician offices, we believe it is best to close our visitation. We are also reopening our COVID-19 unit located on 2 East.”

The release says there will only be three patient or support person entrances to Henry County Medical Center, and the two front entrances will be locked daily from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m., and will be locked on the weekends starting at 5 p.m. on Friday and will reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday.

The emergency department will be open 24 hours a day.

One visitor or driver is allowed with outpatient surgery patients. Two guardians are allowed with patients under 18-years-old, the release says.

Only two people are allowed in the Women’s Center, and the must stay in the room with the patient, according to the release.

In the special care nursery, only parents will be allowed for visitation, the release says. Grandparents and other immediate family are not allowed.

Henry County Medical Center’s Iris Cafe, Pink Petal Gift Shop and surgery waiting room are closed until further notice, the release says. Partners and allowed visitors may use the Iris Cafe per guidelines only.

For additional visitor guidelines and changes, click here.