Mobile Hospital Unit helps Jackson-Madison County General Hospital

JACKSON, Tenn.– “As our hospital fills up, we are making plans to transition into help care for that in other ways. As we get more COVID patients it backs up even down into our emergency department,” said Doctor Jackie Taylor, Chief Physician Executive for West Tennessee Healthcare.

“If you drive by the hospital you’ll see a tent out front, that’s because we’re out of room in the E.D. We’ve had to expand to this tent to be able to care for our patients,” said Doctor Michael Revelle, Chief of the Emergency Services West Tennessee Healthcare.

Normally the mobile hospital unit is used during disasters but as the number of COVID patients increase these tents will be used to help the Jackson Madison County Hospital’s Emergency Department.

“The plan is to use that for kind of a secondary triage area as I mentioned to put those patients who are obviously not in an immediate emergent need,” said Dr. Revelle.

Patients that are currently in the intensive care unit will not be moved to the tents and the tents will be up and running for as long as the department needs them.

“We’re in this for the long haul, I don’t know how long it’s going to last. We’re looking at other cities that have dealt with this, trying to get ideas of how long we think we’re going to be able to do this but we’re going to pull up our bootstraps and buckle down and do this as long as we need to to take care of our community,” said Dr. Revelle.

Dr. Taylor is hoping the tents will help the hospital avoid turning away emergency patients.

“We get calls everyday from states like Missouri, Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia wanting to transfer their patients to us because their hospitals are full. We do not want that to happen here,” said Dr. Taylor.