Robert “Pop” Buerke Hines, 75, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021 in Somerville, Tennessee.

Born in Memphis, TN, on August 12, 1945. He was the son of Joseph L. Hines and Mildred Tomlin Hines. On December 22, 1968 Robert married Betty Morris Winfrey. Robert lost his beloved wife on November 13, 2011 and has been incomplete without her by his side.

Robert graduated from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville with a degree in mathematics; in which he used to teach in public and private schools. For a second career, he got his commercial license and drove trucks for many years. Being on the road was tough, so he turned to a new vocation of becoming a truck driving instructor at Tennessee College of Applied Technology. He retired in 2003 to spend more time with family.

He is survived by his daughter, Alana Hines Carter; his two grandchildren, Cody and Casey Hines; and his sister, Sara Staskiews. He is predeceased by his brother, James “Jimmy” Hines.

He loved taking road trips all over the United States with Sara, Alana, and his grandchildren. His favorite place was going to the beach. He was also an avid coin collector.

Memorial Gathering to be held at Peebles Main Funeral Chapel located at 18020 Hwy 64, Somerville, TN 38068 on August 5, 2021 from 3 to 6 P.M.

Memorial donations can be made to American Heart Society, Breast Cancer Research, or St. Jude.

Now, Robert can reunite with Betty again.

