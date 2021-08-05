Blackburn sends letter to Biden, helps military families with new act

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn is helping military officials and their families.

As a member of the Armed Services Committee, Blackburn helped present the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act out of committee.

The act will help give military service members the resources they need.

“That is equipment, artillery, and many times it is components that deal with our families,” Blackburn said.

Blackburn says one resource that would help military families is allowing a work license from another state to transfer to Tennessee.

Military families move often. She says this would help them start work immediately after arriving.

“If you are a teacher or an esthetician, a nurse, a doctor, or a physical therapist, your license from North Carolina would be recognized and honored in the state of Tennessee,” Blackburn said.

She also sent a letter, along with other state senators, to President Joe Biden asking to crack down on cyber attacks.

Blackburn says there is one way to defend and protect against them.

“Sanctions against these bad actors and making certain that they understand we know who they are, that we are watching. We are not going to tolerate these ransomware and cyber attacks,” Blackburn said.

Biden’s infrastructure plan will allow broadband internet to reach communities that do not have easy access to it.

Blackburn says she wants to make sure that rural communities in the state with low populations are taken care of too.

“Communities that have no access to high-speed internet are able to have that access. We are continuing to keep that focus very clearly on these un-served areas,” she said.

Blackburn says she hopes to help get every un-served community access to high-speed internet.